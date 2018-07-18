How Demi Moore Surprised Bruce Willis

Demi Moore made a surprise appearance at the taping of a Comedy Central roast for ex-husband Bruce Willis – and she killed.

Moore was not on the roster and caught the “Die Hard” icon completely unaware at The Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, according to reports.

“I look at our marriage like 'The Sixth Sense,'” Moore said at the podium, per Deadline. “You were dead the whole time.”

The “G.I. Jane” star, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, joked, per People: “I was married to Bruce for the first three 'Die Hard' movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked.”

In a zinger at his dad skills, she said: “When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, 'I'll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.'”

Moore also took aim at a few career ventures that didn't work out for the former “Moonlighting” star. “Bruce considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure,” she said, per The Independent. “Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you had much bigger failures: Planet Hollywood, 'Hudson Hawk' … campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down [George] Clooney's role in 'Ocean's Eleven' to focus on playing the harmonica.”

In one of the riskier jokes of the night, Moore referenced Harvey Weinstein, who faces sexual assault charges after being accused of preying on dozens of women.

“Bruce got his career-breaking moment in 'Pulp Fiction,' and it seemed really odd at the time, this big action star in a little indie film,” she said, “but Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein's hotel, and I don't know, but he came back and said, 'I got the part!'”

The audience reacted with applause, People reported. And there seemed to be no hard feelings between the two.

