Kylie Jenner Drapes Herself Over Travis Scott In Their First Ever Joint Shoot

They welcomed their daughter Stormi to the world earlier this year.

And Kylie Jenner was proving the strength of her love with beau Travis Scott as she smouldered in a sizzling shoot for GQ Magazine with an accompanying interview in which they discussed their romance and life as parents.

The reality star looked sensational as she slipped into a swimsuit in the shoot, which took place just hours after they had a heated row which resulted in Kylie jetting ‘to Houston to see him for a few hours’ – while also delaying the chat.

With the GQ shoot being the couple’s first ever joint interview, it comes as little surprise that they gave their most candid insight into their romance to date.

In a rather shocking confession, Kylie laid bare the details of a dramatic argument the couple were locked in just hours before their shoot – which led to the pair bowing out of the interview without explanation.

She revealed: ‘[The last time I cried was yesterday]. Me and Travis got in a little fight. Which is normal. So I was just crying because I was just overwhelmed…

‘It wasn’t even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours. Cause we were fighting, and I was like, I didn’t tell anyone where or why…

‘Just because we’re a family now. When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks.

‘And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back.

Credit: dailymail.co.uk