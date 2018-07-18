Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin's Ex girlfriend teases him with Odehyieba's new song Status

A video intercepted by Komfa Ishmael indicates that broken-hearted girlfriend of popular Kumawood actor Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin has just sent a message to the popular actor by using of his foes’ song on Snapchat.

In the video which lasted for only 37 seconds, you could see the Lady by the name Patricia singing along one of the songs of Odehyieba, a rival of Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin.

According to the lady, even though Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin left her for no apparent reasons, but he still checks up on her by reading her Facebook and Whatsapp Status.

In the video, she was singing and pointing her finger at Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin.

The song which was composed and sang by Odehyieba has a very clear concept of her Ex-lover who keeps on checking her WhatsApp Status.

The song went viral when it was first released.

Odehyieba seems to be one of the enemies of Kwadjo Nkansah Lilwin since when they released a joint single titled Ladder.

Watch the video below

