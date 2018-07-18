"If God Is Ghanaian" Shows This August

The producer of rib-cracking stage plays like The Ladder, Flagstaff and Legon Comedy, Nyansapo Productions is back with another thrilling and hilarious masterpiece titled "If God is Ghanaian".

"If God is Ghanaian" tells the story of a compound house with a no-nonsense landlord who collects money to pay bills but does not provide the services the tenants are paying for. In a house full of men with different professions, how will they cope with the introduction of a mysterious lady on the compound by the landlord.

The play explores the typical landlord-tenant relationship, people with different professions and how they all contribute to the make up of our society as Ghanaians. "If God is Ghanaian" is a dramatic expose of the lives of Ghanaians.

Date is Saturday, 4th August, 2018.

Venue is the main auditorium of the National Theatre of Ghana.

First show is 4pm. Second show is 8pm.

Rate is a cool 60ghc single and 100ghc double.

The play features Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, Jeneral Ntatia, Doctor So, Daniel Delong, Komla Mensa and many more.

For ticket reservations, call 0266267394 or 0267974777.

This production is brought to you by Nyansapo Productions in partnership with the National Theatre of Ghana.