Tourism Ministry Mourns Late Prof Atukwei Okai

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has paid tribute to the late Ghanaian poet, Professor Atukwei Okai.

In a statement signed by V. Otto Lagnmagne, the acting Chief Director, the ministry described the late literary legend as “not just an extraordinary wordsmith; culturally he was an institution.”

“In him, all the beauty, the pomp, and grace of poetry dwelt. Atukwei Okai became the other name for poetry in Ghana, spanning generations of younger poets who have learned to tread the path that he trod.”

“Ghana will forever remain indebted to him for being one of the nation's cultural experts, an ambassador who represented Ghana in many parts of the world through the translation of his works into several languages, including Russian, Spanish, German, Arabic, French and Italian.”

The Ministry also stated that it will announce plans to give “this great gift to Africa a befitting celebration of life. “

The celebrated poet, cultural activist and academic passed away at age 77 on July 13, 2018.

Prof Akilakpa confirmed his passing in a statement released on behalf of the Odoi and Okai families.

“The Odoi and Okai families of Asere, Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region and the Pan African Writers Association announce with regret the passing of Prof Atukwei Okai, which sad event occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital…,” the statement said.

Prof Atukwei was a genius – John Mahama

Former president of Ghana, John Mahama, eulogized the late professor and described him as a genius and a unique oral poet.

“He was a unique oral poet of our time; a wordsmith whose art was a unique combination of music and dramatization…”

Former President John Mahama About Prof Atukwei Okai

Prof Atukwei Okai was born in 1941. In his young days, he published his work under the name John Okai. His work has been described as “politically radical and socially conscious, one of his greatest concerns being Pan-Africanism.“

He earned his M.A (Litt) from the Gorky Literary Institute in 1967. In 1971, he took up a post-graduate scholarship from the University of Ghana to earn his Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in 1971 from the School of Slavonic and East European Studies in London.

He started lecturing at the University of Ghana in 1971 and became Senior Research Fellow in African Literature at the Institute of African Studies.

He was elected as the first Secretary General of the Pan-African Writers' Association (PAWA) and held that position till he died.

He was survived by a wife and five daughters.

