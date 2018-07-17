Zylofon Artistes Top Ghana Music Awards UK nominations

Zylofon Music has gotten the highest nominations in the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Zylofon artistes like Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Becca, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale all had nominations in the forthcoming awards.

Shatta Wale and Kumi Guitar lead the pack with 4 nominations each.

Shatta was nominated in the Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song, and Best Video of the Year categories.

Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar also notched nominations in Highlife Song, Highlife Artiste, Best Male Vocalist and Best Music Video.

Representing the gospel side is Joyce Blessings who came up with two nominations: Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year while Becca and Obibini had one each – Best Female Vocalist and Best Rapper respectively.

The Zylofon Music –recording artistes continue to put in the work in order to elevate their respective brands, Ghanaian music and the label, with the likes of Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar performing outside the shores of Ghana currently.

Joyce Blessing is out with the music video for the single, 'La Mia Praise', Obibini is out with the single, 'Ahye Me' featuring KiDi while Becca preps the release of her new single, 'Nana' featuring Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale on the other hand is feverishly preparing the release of his much anticipated album, 'Reign', which is slated for October 2018.