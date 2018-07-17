Obibini To Battle Sarkodie, Pono, Others For Best Rapper Crown

Previously underrated and heavily slept on, rapper, Obibini is now attracting the attention and recognition that he deserves, considering the effort he’s put in his surging career thus far.

The Zylofon Music-recording artist has garnered a well-deserved nomination in the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the ‘Best Rapper’ category.

He faces competition from Sarkodie, Strongman, Kwesi Arthur, Yaa Pono, Kwesi Arthur and FlowKing Stone.

There’s no shred of doubt about Obibini’s proficiency as a rapper, having scored high marks for his dexterity in rap – earning him the tag as one of the best rappers in recent times.

After making an entry with the single, ‘Statement’ under Zylofon Music, the rapper has not relented, producing quality follow-up tunes including the A.I-assisted ‘Lemme Know’ and the controversial ‘Gogo Woho’.

He is out with another banging single, ‘Ahye Me’, that features VGMA award-winning crooner, KiDi – and is getting such reviews across the airwaves.

Obibini is prepping the release of his maiden album which features the likes of Stonebwoy, Kelvin Boy, Akwaboah, KiDi and many others.