Rev. Joyce Aryee Commends Harmonious Chorale Group's success

Patron of Harmonious Chorale Group, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee has praised her group for their feat at the just ended World Choir Games in South Africa.

The Group was crowned World Champion in Pretoria over the weekend.

Dr Aryee joined other members of the choir at the Kotoka International Airport to receive the 52 member team that represented Ghana at the Games.

Other members of the Group who did not make the trip took over the arrival hall of the Airport with performances while waiting for their colleagues to disembark.

They shared their experience with Joy News' MzGee.

Watch the video:

