Benjamin Kwakye To Review His Famous Books @ Goethe-Institut

Vice President & Associate General Counsel of Global Payments Processing Company in the United States of America (USA), Benjamin Kwakye, will read from some of his books at the Goethe-Institut in Accra on Wednesday, July 25.

Kwakye, who has a bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College and a Juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School (all in the USA), is the winner of two Commonwealth Prize for Literature Book Awards for his novels, 'The Clothes of Nakedness' and 'The Sun by Night'.

His other works include 'Legacy of Phantoms', 'The Three Books of Shama', and 'The Count's False Banquet'. He has also written an epic poem, 'Scrolls of The Living Night' and two collections of poetry, 'Soul To Song' and Tongues of A Jealous Wind', as well as a collection of short stories, 'The Executioner’s Confession' and an assortment of novellas, 'Eyes of the Slain Woman'.

One of Africa's leading literary scholars, Prof Eustace Palmer, describes Kwakye's most recent collection of poems, 'Songs of a Jealous Wind', as an “impressive collection that continues to reinforce Kwakye's claim to being incontestably in the front rank of African writers.”

Kwakye, who is also the director of The Africa Education Initiative, which is dedicated to promoting science education in Africa, has other literary awards, including the 2011 IPPY Gold Award for Adult Multicultural Fiction for a book titled 'The Other Crucifix'.

He has served as a resident novelist of Window To Africa Radio and Afriscope Radio in Chicago (USA) and has reviewed a number of African and African-related titles on air. The Writers Project is organising the reading in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.