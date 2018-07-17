Sly Collins, Others Honoured

The Film Directors Guild of Ghana honoured veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Obiba Sly Collins, last Thursday at an event dubbed 'Ghana 60 Years On Film Summit 2018' held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The musician, who is also a businessman, was honoured for his immense contribution to the development of the film industry in Ghana.

Sly Collins, also an actor, has starred in movies such as Zack Orji's 'Tenterhooks', 'Small World', 'Hour Before Midnight' (Venus Films) and 'Called By Fire' (Charles Okafor).

He was honoured with a citation that read, “Special recognition award to Obiba Sly Collins for your special contribution to the progress and sustainable development of the Ghana film industry.”

This edition of the awards scheme, which was instituted to honour legends of the Ghana Film Industry for their contributions for the sustainability of the industry from the year 2000-2010, attracted number of personalities from the creative arts industry, politicians, among others.

It was organised by the Film Directors Guild of Ghana, in collaboration with Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Ghana Actors Guild (GAG), Ghana Film Crew Association (GHAFCA), Film Distributors Association of Ghana (FIDAG) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

The musician and actor, who serves as a director in Ojezi's Music/Entertainment & Restaurant in Nigeria and Ghana, is the one who initiated Ghana/Nigeria film collaboration.

He is also managing director of Jiasheng Ghana Limited and CEO of Solaqua Company Limited.