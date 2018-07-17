Audio: Kuami Eugene Features Ice Prince On New Song ‘Wish Me Well’

Kuami Eugene has surprised critics of his latest single 'Wish Me Well,' with a remix that features Nigerian artiste Ice Prince.

The Ghanaian highlife artiste has been chided for lifting portions of Ice Prince's songs for 'Wish Me Well.'

Even though he has not responded to the alleged music theft, he has released a new song that features Ice Prince.

In the remix, Ice Prince is heard ad-libbing to the song as he also does the rap verse which was done by Kuami Eugene on the original song.

Ice Prince also announced the release of the remix via twitter and described it as “dopest.”

“DOPEST TUNE FROM GHANA RIGHT NOW !!!!!!! Proud to know that IcePrinceMusic was part of the inspiration to this classic @KuamiEugene Big Up My Yute ???? #GhNaija”

Kuami put up an awesome performance at this year's Ghana Party in the Park which was held in London on Saturday.

He sang songs like 'Adwenfi,' 'Confusion' and 'Wish Me Well.'

He is currently one of the most sought-after musicians in Ghana.

