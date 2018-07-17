modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Movie News

2018 GUBA Awards: See Full List Of Winners

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie / Modern Ghana
Musicians Stormzy and Michel Dapaah (Big Shaq), as well as veteran broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi are among big winners at this year’s Ghana UK- Based Awards, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Greenwich, Saturday July 14.

The event had as special guest of honour, former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, and was compered by Anita Erskine, and actor Boris Kodjoe.

As usual, it was also graced by the foremost Ghanaian names across the diaspora.

“We are delighted to be celebrating talented and exceptional Ghanaians as winners of the 2018 GUBA awards. From Creative entrepreneurs to outstanding leaders, GUBA continues to uncover numerous role models who are breaking down barriers and changing the game for Ghanaians not only in the UK and Ghana, but worldwide,” remarks Dentaa Amoateng — founder and CEO of the scheme.

Below is the full list of winners:
GUBA Association of the year – Ghana Doctors and Dentists UK (GDDA-UK)

GUBA Celebrity Humanitarian – Kwami Sefa Kayi

GUBA Efie Ne Fie – Eric Andoh
GUBA Innovation and Technology – Nelpast Ghana Limited

GUBA Leisure and Tourism – The Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort

GUBA Professional of the Year – Charlotte Boaitey

GUBA Rising Diasporan – Bernard Adjei
Black Star Awards winners
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ashley Hammond
Rising Sports Star – Joshua Buatsi
Rising Star Award – Michel Dapaah
Music Excellence Award – Stormzy
Special Achievement Award – Vandyke Appiah Kubi

Television and Film Pioneer Award – Ernest Abbeyquaye

Outstanding Leadership Award – Dr. Cecilia Anim

Outstanding Achievement Award – Attorney General Gloria Akuffo & Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Oppong

Outstanding Student Achiever Award – Samuel Afari

More Images Courtesy: A Klass, sawukuphotography

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Sarah Dankwah Jeremie Intern Gh Media School

