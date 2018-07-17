Stop Eating Kebab And Invest Your Monies – Minister Tells Celebs

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Ablema Afeku, has advised players in the entertainment industry to save and invest to avoid any future misfortunes.

According to the minister, celebrities in the creative arts industry must learn how to invest their monies at the very peak of their careers.

She said government can only support few people but it is the duty of every individual to reason up and save for his/her own future.

She was speaking to radio personality Feeling Daddy at the funeral of the legendary musician C.K. Mann over the weekend.

“It is incumbent on us as the media who is part of the creative industry to empower our people that when you’re in your mid/peak career, save some of the money, join some of the pension schemes like the teachers and other people do so that in your golden years you will live off your talent.

“That should be the line of thinking because as a nation, everyone matters and everyone is important.

“In every career, there are ups and downs. But it is not the responsibility of anybody to either make your life well or not.

“It is the planning of the sector that makes or unmake. Media/journalists die, teachers die, farmers die but why is that when a creative person dies the whole media goes uproar and expects somebody to take the blame?

“Our Uncle Kofi has lived, he’s of age and he’s died of old age. It shouldn’t be a time of controversy but I also want you as a media person to understand and appreciate that the state is responsible for all its citizenry and not just those of us in arts,” she said.

