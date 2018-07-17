2018 Ghana Music Awards UK: Late Dancehall Diva Ebony Reigns Tops Nominations

List of nominees for the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK has been released and even in death, Ghanaian singer Ebony who passed away in a gory accident continues to “Reign”. www.nydjlive.com reported!
The late Ebony leads the pack of nominees. Some of her nominations include Gospel Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year , Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year and many others.
The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK which takes place at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK:
Full list of nominees 1 – Highlife Song of the Year Selfish – King Promise Bronya – Wutah Odo – KiDi Angela – Kuami Eugene Over – R2Bees Maame Hw3 – Ebony Betweener – Kumi Guitar Yawa – Nero X 2 – Gospel Song of the Year Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko Efata Wo – Nacee Adom – Empress Gifty Osei Jehovah – Ceccy Twum Aseda – Ebony 3 – Hiplife Song of the Year Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa
Plantain Chips – R2Bees Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy One Corner—Patapaa ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty Pressure B3fa Wo – Dem Tinz Ak3somorshi – Gasmilla 4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year Gringo – Shatta Wale My Own – Samini Bawasaaba – Stonebwoy Rewind – Mzvee 5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year Joyce Blessing Patience Nyarko Joe Mettle Celestine Donkor Nacee Empress Gifty Osei Ernest Opoku 6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year Wutah KiDi Kuami Eugene Kumi Guitar King Promise Nero X Ebo Taylor Pat Thomas 7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year Shatta Wale Ebony Stonebwoy Samini Mzvee Rocky Duwani 8 – Best Music Video of the Year Gringo by Shatta Wale – Sesan, Film Factory Betweener by Kumi Guitar – Director Abass, Zylofon Media
Selfish by King Promise – Vertex My Girl by B4Bonah ft. King Promise – David Nicol-Sey, North Production
Obi Agyi Obi Girl by Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata – GYO Gyimah, Phamous Philms
Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq – Marv Brown Pushing Up by NSG ft Not3s – Kevin Hudson On the Floor by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – Labi
Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy – Nez Check (with Raye) by Kojo Funds – Meji Alabi 9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year Yaa Pono R2Bees Captain Planet Sarkodie VVIP Gasmilla 10 – Best Male Vocalist Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii King Promise – Selfish KiDi- Odo Kuami Eugene – Angela Mugeez (R2Bees) – Over Samini – My Own Kumi Guitar – Betweener Afriyie (Wutah) – Bronya 11 – Best Female Vocalist Adina – Makoma NanaYaa – My Hunny Becca – You and I Efya – Love Mzvee – Bright Lights Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime Ebony – Aseda 12 – Best Group of the Year VVIP R2Bees Wutah 13 – Best Rapper of the Year Obibini Sarkodie Strongman Kwesi Arthur Flowking Stone Yaa Pono Shaker 14 – Best collaboration of the Year Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean Sing My Name remix— Mzvee ft.Patoranking Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Obia Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko ft. Bro Sammy 15 – Best New Artiste of the Year Kurl Songx KiDi Kuami Eugene Kwesi Arthur 16 – Song of the Year Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Nii ft. Luigi Maclean King Promise – Selfish Patapaa – One Corner ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
Ebony – Aseda Ebony – Date ur Fada Kuami Eugene – Angela KiDi – Odo Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft. Bro Sammy Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft. Kofi Kinaata
Wutah – Bronya 17 – Artiste of the Year Ebony Shatta Wale Stonebwoy KiDi King Promise Kuame Eugene Patience Nyarko 18 – African Artiste of the Year Davido Wizkid Too Fan Cassper Nyovest Nasty C Tiwa Savage Olamide Mayorkun Mr Eazi 19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year Kelvyn Boy Dope Nation Kwasi Gem Mikey Benz Ayesem Nana Danso Mizter Okyere 20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year WillisBeatz Kaywa Killbeatz Dr. Ray Beats Danny Beatz Mix Master Garzy Streetbeatz UK CATEGORIES 21 – Best DJ – UK DJ Billy DJ Snypa DJ Nore DJ P Montana DJ Fiifi DJ Invisible The PM DJ Sawa 22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year Young Cissey A4 Goldkay MC Big Phil Ras King Bobo Wizl 23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year NSG Kwamz & Flava Goldkay Mista Silva GB Geo Wellington Eugy Atumpan 24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year Headie One Abra Cadabra Kojey Radical Juls P Montana Michael Dapaah Kojo Funds Stormzy 67 Reggie N Bollie 25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste Reggie N Bollie Eugy Kojo Funds Kwamz and Flava GB Jaij Holland Stana kicks Wavey and Star Vicy 26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste Stormzy Michael Dapaah Reggie N Bollie Lethal Bizzle Fuse ODG 27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year Yaw Boateng ft. Obaapa Christy – Onyame Gya [Fire of God]
Esther Cee – Nyame Do Maa Fausty – Beauty Is Obedient PK Boadi – Me Paa Me Ni Daniel Appiah Adu – Yesu Aye Bishop Mary Frimpongmaa – Nyankopon Ya Kessie
Gifty Amoako – Draw Me Near Oh Lord Nana Awura Ama Lydia – Adom Bi 28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year Alice McKenzie Maame Kuukua Emmanuel Smith Charlotte Appiah Sandra Asante Minister Ike Mavis Osaah Poku 29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year Yaw Boateng Esther Cee Lady Eva Daniel Appiah Adu Gifty Amoako Golden Gate Singers Nana Awura Ama Lydia 30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act: King Ayisoba Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers from Ghana Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds Amamre Cultural Troupe Atongo Zimba Wiyaala Sherifa Gunu 31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act:
King Ayisoba Kakatsitsi Master Drummers from Ghana Rocky Dawuni Pat Thomas Ebo Taylor KyeKyeKu Afromoses StoneBwoy
2018 Ghana Music Awards UK: Late Dancehall Diva Ebony Reigns Tops Nominations
List of nominees for the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK has been released and even in death, Ghanaian singer Ebony who passed away in a gory accident continues to “Reign”. www.nydjlive.com reported!
The late Ebony leads the pack of nominees.
Some of her nominations include Gospel Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year , Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year and many others.
The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK which takes place at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK:
Full list of nominees
1 – Highlife Song of the Year
Selfish – King Promise
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – KiDi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Over – R2Bees
Maame Hw3 – Ebony
Betweener – Kumi Guitar
Yawa – Nero X
2 – Gospel Song of the Year
Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko
Efata Wo – Nacee
Adom – Empress Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Aseda – Ebony
3 – Hiplife Song of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie
Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa
Plantain Chips – R2Bees
Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
One Corner—Patapaa ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
Pressure B3fa Wo – Dem Tinz
Ak3somorshi – Gasmilla
4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Gringo – Shatta Wale
My Own – Samini
Bawasaaba – Stonebwoy
Rewind – Mzvee
5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joyce Blessing
Patience Nyarko
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Nacee
Empress Gifty Osei
Ernest Opoku
6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year
Wutah
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Kumi Guitar
King Promise
Nero X
Ebo Taylor
Pat Thomas
7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy
Samini
Mzvee
Rocky Duwani
8 – Best Music Video of the Year
Gringo by Shatta Wale – Sesan, Film Factory
Betweener by Kumi Guitar – Director Abass, Zylofon Media
Selfish by King Promise – Vertex
My Girl by B4Bonah ft. King Promise – David Nicol-Sey, North Production
Obi Agyi Obi Girl by Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata – GYO Gyimah, Phamous Philms
Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq – Marv Brown
Pushing Up by NSG ft Not3s – Kevin Hudson
On the Floor by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – Labi
Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy – Nez
Check (with Raye) by Kojo Funds – Meji Alabi
9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year
Yaa Pono
R2Bees
Captain Planet
Sarkodie
VVIP
Gasmilla
10 – Best Male Vocalist
Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii
King Promise – Selfish
KiDi- Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez (R2Bees) – Over
Samini – My Own
Kumi Guitar – Betweener
Afriyie (Wutah) – Bronya
11 – Best Female Vocalist
Adina – Makoma
NanaYaa – My Hunny
Becca – You and I
Efya – Love
Mzvee – Bright Lights
Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime
Ebony – Aseda
12 – Best Group of the Year
VVIP
R2Bees
Wutah
13 – Best Rapper of the Year
Obibini
Sarkodie
Strongman
Kwesi Arthur
Flowking Stone
Yaa Pono
Shaker
14 – Best collaboration of the Year
Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean
Sing My Name remix— Mzvee ft.Patoranking
Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie
Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Obia Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko ft. Bro Sammy
15 – Best New Artiste of the Year
Kurl Songx
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Kwesi Arthur
16 – Song of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Nii ft. Luigi Maclean
King Promise – Selfish
Patapaa – One Corner ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
Ebony – Aseda
Ebony – Date ur Fada
Kuami Eugene – Angela
KiDi – Odo
Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft. Bro Sammy
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft. Kofi Kinaata
Wutah – Bronya
17 – Artiste of the Year
Ebony
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
KiDi
King Promise
Kuame Eugene
Patience Nyarko
18 – African Artiste of the Year
Davido
Wizkid
Too Fan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Mayorkun
Mr Eazi
19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year
Kelvyn Boy
Dope Nation
Kwasi Gem
Mikey Benz
Ayesem
Nana Danso
Mizter Okyere
20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year
WillisBeatz
Kaywa
Killbeatz
Dr. Ray Beats
Danny Beatz
Mix Master Garzy
Streetbeatz
UK CATEGORIES
21 – Best DJ – UK
DJ Billy
DJ Snypa
DJ Nore
DJ P Montana
DJ Fiifi
DJ Invisible
The PM
DJ Sawa
22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year
Young Cissey
A4
Goldkay
MC Big Phil
Ras King Bobo
Wizl
23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year
NSG
Kwamz & Flava
Goldkay
Mista Silva
GB
Geo Wellington
Eugy
Atumpan
24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year
Headie One
Abra Cadabra
Kojey Radical
Juls
P Montana
Michael Dapaah
Kojo Funds
Stormzy
67
Reggie N Bollie
25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste
Reggie N Bollie
Eugy
Kojo Funds
Kwamz and Flava
GB
Jaij Holland
Stana kicks
Wavey and Star Vicy
26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste
Stormzy
Michael Dapaah
Reggie N Bollie
Lethal Bizzle
Fuse ODG
27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year
Yaw Boateng ft. Obaapa Christy – Onyame Gya [Fire of God]
Esther Cee – Nyame Do
Maa Fausty – Beauty Is Obedient
PK Boadi – Me Paa Me Ni
Daniel Appiah Adu – Yesu Aye
Bishop Mary Frimpongmaa – Nyankopon Ya Kessie
Gifty Amoako – Draw Me Near Oh Lord
Nana Awura Ama Lydia – Adom Bi
28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year
Alice McKenzie
Maame Kuukua
Emmanuel Smith
Charlotte Appiah
Sandra Asante
Minister Ike
Mavis Osaah Poku
29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year
Yaw Boateng
Esther Cee
Lady Eva
Daniel Appiah Adu
Gifty Amoako
Golden Gate Singers
Nana Awura Ama Lydia
30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act:
King Ayisoba
Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers from Ghana
Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds
Amamre Cultural Troupe
Atongo Zimba
Wiyaala
Sherifa Gunu
31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act:
King Ayisoba
Kakatsitsi Master Drummers from Ghana
Rocky Dawuni
Pat Thomas
Ebo Taylor
KyeKyeKu
Afromoses
StoneBwoy