2018 Ghana Music Awards UK: Late Dancehall Diva Ebony Reigns Tops Nominations

List of nominees for the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK has been released and even in death, Ghanaian singer Ebony who passed away in a gory accident continues to “Reign”. www.nydjlive.com reported!

The late Ebony leads the pack of nominees.

Some of her nominations include Gospel Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year , Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year and many others.

The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK which takes place at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK:

Full list of nominees

1 – Highlife Song of the Year

Selfish – King Promise

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – KiDi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Over – R2Bees

Maame Hw3 – Ebony

Betweener – Kumi Guitar

Yawa – Nero X

2 – Gospel Song of the Year

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko

Efata Wo – Nacee

Adom – Empress Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Aseda – Ebony

3 – Hiplife Song of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa

Plantain Chips – R2Bees

Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy

One Corner—Patapaa ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty

Pressure B3fa Wo – Dem Tinz

Ak3somorshi – Gasmilla

4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Gringo – Shatta Wale

My Own – Samini

Bawasaaba – Stonebwoy

Rewind – Mzvee

5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Empress Gifty Osei

Ernest Opoku

6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Kumi Guitar

King Promise

Nero X

Ebo Taylor

Pat Thomas

7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Samini

Mzvee

Rocky Duwani

8 – Best Music Video of the Year

Gringo by Shatta Wale – Sesan, Film Factory

Betweener by Kumi Guitar – Director Abass, Zylofon Media

Selfish by King Promise – Vertex

My Girl by B4Bonah ft. King Promise – David Nicol-Sey, North Production

Obi Agyi Obi Girl by Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata – GYO Gyimah, Phamous Philms

Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq – Marv Brown

Pushing Up by NSG ft Not3s – Kevin Hudson

On the Floor by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – Labi

Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy – Nez

Check (with Raye) by Kojo Funds – Meji Alabi

9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Yaa Pono

R2Bees

Captain Planet

Sarkodie

VVIP

Gasmilla

10 – Best Male Vocalist

Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii

King Promise – Selfish

KiDi- Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez (R2Bees) – Over

Samini – My Own

Kumi Guitar – Betweener

Afriyie (Wutah) – Bronya

11 – Best Female Vocalist

Adina – Makoma

NanaYaa – My Hunny

Becca – You and I

Efya – Love

Mzvee – Bright Lights

Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime

Ebony – Aseda

12 – Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2Bees

Wutah

13 – Best Rapper of the Year

Obibini

Sarkodie

Strongman

Kwesi Arthur

Flowking Stone

Yaa Pono

Shaker

14 – Best collaboration of the Year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name remix— Mzvee ft.Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie

Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Obia Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy

Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko ft. Bro Sammy

15 – Best New Artiste of the Year

Kurl Songx

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Kwesi Arthur

16 – Song of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Nii ft. Luigi Maclean

King Promise – Selfish

Patapaa – One Corner ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty

Ebony – Aseda

Ebony – Date ur Fada

Kuami Eugene – Angela

KiDi – Odo

Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft. Bro Sammy

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft. Kofi Kinaata

Wutah – Bronya

17 – Artiste of the Year

Ebony

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

KiDi

King Promise

Kuame Eugene

Patience Nyarko

18 – African Artiste of the Year

Davido

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Mayorkun

Mr Eazi

19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Kelvyn Boy

Dope Nation

Kwasi Gem

Mikey Benz

Ayesem

Nana Danso

Mizter Okyere

20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year

WillisBeatz

Kaywa

Killbeatz

Dr. Ray Beats

Danny Beatz

Mix Master Garzy

Streetbeatz

UK CATEGORIES

21 – Best DJ – UK

DJ Billy

DJ Snypa

DJ Nore

DJ P Montana

DJ Fiifi

DJ Invisible

The PM

DJ Sawa

22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Young Cissey

A4

Goldkay

MC Big Phil

Ras King Bobo

Wizl

23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year

NSG

Kwamz & Flava

Goldkay

Mista Silva

GB

Geo Wellington

Eugy

Atumpan

24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year

Headie One

Abra Cadabra

Kojey Radical

Juls

P Montana

Michael Dapaah

Kojo Funds

Stormzy

67

Reggie N Bollie

25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste

Reggie N Bollie

Eugy

Kojo Funds

Kwamz and Flava

GB

Jaij Holland

Stana kicks

Wavey and Star Vicy

26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste

Stormzy

Michael Dapaah

Reggie N Bollie

Lethal Bizzle

Fuse ODG

27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year

Yaw Boateng ft. Obaapa Christy – Onyame Gya [Fire of God]

Esther Cee – Nyame Do

Maa Fausty – Beauty Is Obedient

PK Boadi – Me Paa Me Ni

Daniel Appiah Adu – Yesu Aye

Bishop Mary Frimpongmaa – Nyankopon Ya Kessie

Gifty Amoako – Draw Me Near Oh Lord

Nana Awura Ama Lydia – Adom Bi

28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year

Alice McKenzie

Maame Kuukua

Emmanuel Smith

Charlotte Appiah

Sandra Asante

Minister Ike

Mavis Osaah Poku

29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year

Yaw Boateng

Esther Cee

Lady Eva

Daniel Appiah Adu

Gifty Amoako

Golden Gate Singers

Nana Awura Ama Lydia

30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act:

King Ayisoba

Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers from Ghana

Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds

Amamre Cultural Troupe

Atongo Zimba

Wiyaala

Sherifa Gunu

31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act:

King Ayisoba

Kakatsitsi Master Drummers from Ghana

Rocky Dawuni

Pat Thomas

Ebo Taylor

KyeKyeKu

Afromoses

StoneBwoy