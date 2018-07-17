I Never Begged Davido, Mayorkun For Collabo - KiDi

Music personality, KiDi, Has rejected claims that he Begged Davido and Mayorkun to do a remix on his “Odo” song.

Narrating his story, he explained that both Davido and Mayorkun loved his song and wanted to do a remix on his hit song Odo and not the other way round as speculated.

He further disclosed in the interview With Fresh Boy Papa Jay On Enter Chat That, It Was Mayorkun Who First Told Him Davido Has Heard His Song And Has Expressed Interest In Adding His Voice To It.

“I Was There One Day When We Had A Call From Mayorkun To Check My Mail. Fast Forward, I Checked It out and Saw Davido’s Verse Of The “Odo” Track. Truly, It Came As A Surprise Because I Never Thought Of Getting Davido On A Song As A Young And Upcoming Artiste In This Competitive Game,” He Said.