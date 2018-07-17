Husbands Hand Over TV Remotes To Their Wives …After 2018 Russia World Cup

The majority of women at the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia handed over the TV remotes to their husbands for the one-month of football action.

The 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup came to an end on July 15, 2018, where France 'thrashed' Croatia 4 goals to 2 to lift the trophy for the second time since 1998.

As most wives handed TV remotes to their husbands at the commencement of the World Cup without any confusion, some men have also with no argument handed back the TV remotes to their wives, for them to continue watching their telenovelas and other TV programs.

Some men have shared hilarious photos of the 'handing over' ceremony on social media!

“Now that World Cup is over tv remote handover will take place. Back to Zeeworld”

“I would like to invite you to an auspicious function today at my place to officially handover the remote control to my wife and children. You are all invited…..!!!!”

“To all the men who controlled the remote from June 14th, 2018 till today, kindly do the handover, your tenure has finished. And new episodes of telenovelas are coming up! Thanks”

Credit: peacefmonline.com