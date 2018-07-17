Kalsoume Sinare Shares Top Secret To Her 24 Years Marriage

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoum Sinare Baffour has given out the secret to her 24 years of marriage with her husband.

Mrs Sinare Baffoe has been successfully married for over two decades to Black Stars legend Tony Baffoe.

The actress might have a thing or two to contribute to the topic on the successful marriage but she's unlikely to make the feminists happy with her comments though.

According to Sinare, her secret has been obedience and submission to her husband.

“Marriage is a life-long journey. There's always ups and downs because the journey isn't smooth. But then, as a woman you have to respect and be submissive to your husband in order to keep the marriage going,” she said.

“More importantly, God first in everything and that's my secret in my 24 years of marriage”,she contiuned.

With over fifty movies to her credit, Kalsoume Sinare has given more than expected in most of the movies she has starred in, notable among which are, “Her Excellency”, “Queen's Pride”, “Mission for Justice”, “Forever Young”, “Beyonce”, “Save my soul”, “Tears of Womanhood”, “A little affair” and “Wife material.”

