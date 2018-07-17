Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade Supremacy battle lines drawn

Popular Nigerian musicians Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

There is no doubt that Tiwa and Yemi are not exactly friends but have maintained a relationship as women in the same business and followed each other on social media.

The two music divas who seem to be in competition for the crown of queen of the industry have finally gone apart and unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

Yemi Alade recently on a radio show claimed to be on the same level with Davido and Wizkid, stating that there is no such thing as a number one artiste in Nigeria.

Yemi on the same radio show also didn’t defend Tiwa when the presenter talked down at her, stating she Yemi has a fine vocal range while Tiwa just shouts.

In reaction to the statement, Tiwa shared a video of herself singing. She also made suggestive posts that alluded to the presenter begging from her.

The singer also hinted that she has cut ties with the OAP and any other person who tries to involve her in “BS.”

A closer look at their Instagram platform reveals that they both unfollowed each other even though it is uncertain who did first.

Credit: naija.ng