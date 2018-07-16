2018 Ghana Party In The Park: Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Thrill Fans

Patrons of this year's Ghana Party in the Park which was held in London on Saturday were treated to great performances from some of Ghana's finest musicians.

Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene put up an electrifying performance at the programme, with a rendition of his songs including 'Adwenfi,' 'Confusion' and 'Wish Me Well.'

The show also had artistes like Kidi, Bisa K Dei, Mr. Eazi, among others.

Kuami Eugene and Kidi, since their entry into the Ghanaian music industry have released hit songs and have solidified their brands on the Ghanaian music scene.

During the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra, Kuami was seriously criticized for putting up an abysmal performance.

His current performance in London seems to have redeemed his image after the Ghana Meets Naija debacle.

Watch Kuami Eugene’s performance at the Party in the Park below:

