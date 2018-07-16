Kwame Eugene,Bisa K' Dei Others Set Stage Ablaze @ Ghana Party In The Park UK

Trent Park in Cockfosters London, came calling as Akwaaba's Ghana Party in The Park arrives.

Kicking off with Pay Global as the proud title sponsor of Ghana Party in the Park on Saturday 14th 2018, the annual outdoor Ghanaian entertainment event was well patronised by its numerous patrons who visited from far in the UK and beyond.

As usual this year's event saw the presence and representation of the highest symbol of the Ghanaian authority in the United Kingdom, being His Excellency Papa Owusu Ankomah and his entourage touring the park in principle.

Some traditional kings, queens and chiefs of the various tribes,clans and regions in Ghana were in tow for procession as some culture, heritage and tradition demands in Ghana.

Music of all sorts sounded across the park depending on where one is standing. Food made in typical Ghanaian style was the order of the day as different kitchens dish out their ultimate cooking skills to the taste and buds of the eating public.

While Kwame Eugene, Mr Eazi, Bisa K' Dei were mixing it up with their showmanship on the Youth and Young Stage, MC Clarke Pentoa and The Davidson Band were pumping and soaking up the atmosphere in a true Ghanaian vein.

Given his position at GN Radio, Journalist and seasoned broadcaster Kwaku Owusu Frimpong made sure the event went without a glitch or hitch, as far as the 'Pay Global stage is concerned.

Taking turns to tease, please and cease the moment with their dexterity on the turntables, were disc jockeys like DJ T''Que, Kwasante, Cris Vibes and Darling Jay of Fiko-Darl Sound Systems.

This year's event was not broadcasted live on Colourful Radio as compared to last year. So some patrons who could not attend did not arguably get the chance to feel part of the event on The Air.