My Girlfriend Sleeping With Other Men My Back Case – Ex-Doe

Cheating in a relationship is a big deal to many guys but rapper Ex-Doe says he does not give a hoot about whoever his lady is sleeping with aside him.

The rapper believes his woman would eventually return home to him so sleeping around is her own business which he will not like to know and be bothered. Ex-Doe speaking to MzGee on ‘Gee Spot’ also continued that he would not go mad when his partner tells him she has a child after they are married because it is not an abomination to be a born-one lady.

He quickly added that he would punish the lady for keeping such a secret before their wedding and punish her by demanding a whopping sum of GH10,000 but will not divorce her just because he was not pre-informed about the kid.

The musician real name Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi further mentioned on the Joy Prime program that a child is a blessing so should not be the reason for their divorce.

“If you are sleeping with someone that is my back case, all I care is you are with me so I won’t cancel our wedding or divorce her. About keeping the child from me, I will let her compensate me rather by buying me a sorry gift and deposite Gh10,000 into my account so that next time she doesn’t keep certain things from me” he stated.