Comedienne Maame Esi Reveals Why Rosemond Brown Blocked Her On Social Media

Wait a minute, has any of the several entertainers Rosemond Brown lied about ever sued or blocked her on social media?

Well, she was fast to click the block button on Instagram when viral comedy skit star, Maame Esi Forson used her in one of her numerous short comedy sketches. Miss Forson telling Zionfelix.net how the public figures she mentions in her skits react to the jokes she creates about them revealed that most of them take it cool but Rosemond Brown is not one of them.

According to the actress and movie producer, Akuapim Polo blocked her on Instagram after she released a comedy skit which told a joke about the actress using hip pads to deceive the public. To her, she believes Rosemond Brown did not take the video lightly and that might have caused her action to block her on instagram but she, Esi was not perturbed by her decision.

Aside, Rosemond Brown who showed that she was not happy about the joke the fellow actress created about her, Maame Esi Forson divulged that Moesha Boduong, Wiyaala, and others gave her thumbs up for the creative piece she made about them.