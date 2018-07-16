"I'm Dying To Work With Stonebwoy And Nasty C" - Petrah

Petrah

Mezzo-Soprano Ghanaian Songstress and Manner Records signed artiste Petrah has disclosed Zylofon Music signee Stonebwoy and South African rapper Nasty C as artistes she is dying to work with.

In an exclusive interview with Regina Van-Helvert on Rythmz Live on GhOne Tv, when asked by the host if had the chance to work with any artiste, who is dying to work with both in Ghana and across Africa, she hurriedly replied; "Stonebwoy and Nasty C". Regina Van-Velvert who happens to be the host then asked Petrah if there is a reason for those two names mentioned, the 'Odo' singer then explained "With Stonebwoy aside his voice, the message behind his songs are very strong and Nasty C cause he is cute".

The Manner Records singer who is currently promoting her latest single 'Badder' also jokingly revealed she had a crush on Nasty C because his name was first to pop up in her head.

