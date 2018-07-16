Joe Mettle To Thrill Fans @ Gospel Goes Classical Concert In SA

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Joe Mettle has been invited to perform at the 2018 'Gospel Goes Classical Concert' on October 27 at the Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The live gospel concert, which is expected to attract thousands of South African gospel music fans, will be graced by a number of ministers of God.

Joe Mettle will rock the stage alongside some selected gospel artistes like Yvonne May (Nigeria), Takie Ndou (South Africa), Nduduzo Matse (Zimbabwe), Vashawn Mitchell (USA), Ntokozo Mbambo (South Africa) and a host of others.

All the artistes billed for the event are expected to mount the stage one after the other to treat South African gospel audience to unforgettable live musical performances.

Joe has also won over 10 local and international awards. He has won several awards at Africa Gospel Music Awards, Gospel industry Awards, African Gospel Awards (UK), CCML Ghana Gospel Awards, Bass Awards and RIGA Awards (South Africa).

Joe has featured on the popular South African Broadcasting Corporation’s TV Gospel Classics, which also highlighted Donnie McClurkin.

He received the best male gospel artiste in Africa at the Trumpet Gospel Awards held in South Africa.

He has many hit songs like ‘Medo Wo’, ‘Akokyem Nyame’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Turning Around’ and ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim’ to his credit.

His latest hit which earned him nominations at 2017’s VGMA is titled ‘Onwanwani’ (God of Wonders). He has five albums to his credit.