Accra Int Book Festival: Dr Ruby Goka To Review Her Famours Book "Plain Yellow"

The Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) and Accra Writers’ Forum (AWF) will host multi-award winning Ghanaian author, Dr Ruby Yayra Goka at the second edition of An Evening of Words, Music and Wine (WMW).

The multiple Burt Award winner for African Literature will give an overview of her work as a writer and dentist as well as read selected chapters from her book, Plain Yellow.

The second WMW would be held at N8tive Food and Beverage Bar near Nyaho Clinic at the Airport Residential Area on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The first edition of the event held on the last Friday of every month saw a performance by an upcoming musician, Don Pablo as well as a reading by Ekow Tawiah from his book, See At The Top.

Known for her very distinctive, strong voice throughout her writings, Dr Goka is expected to take the audience through some of the incidents that motivated her writing projects.

A dentist by profession, Dr Goka has written highly rated 15 books not only for children and young adults but for adults as well.

She is a six-time Burt Award winner for African Literature for her extraordinarily well-woven and entertaining stories that continue to stimulate, agitate, unite and inspire Africans.