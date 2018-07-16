NAM Mission re-assures Ghanaians of a million Job creation for people of Kasoa in the coming months

The director for NAM Mission, Mr Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has assured Ghanaians that plans are far advanced to fulfill their promise of creating a million jobs in the Kasoa municipality in the coming months.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Attractivemustapha.com, the Communications director reiterated their commitment to Ghanaians with regards to the job creation promise and assured the NGO is determined to achieve within a year of its existence a lot has been achieved.

He cited examples like the setting up of ‘The Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Educational Fund’ with a start-up capital of Ghc1million, the provision of free medical consultations, checks and surgeries for over seven hundred Ghanaians who could not afford to pay for their medical expenses and many others as a vision in progress.

He added that the most critical element in building factories is the acquisition of lands and further stated that the NAM Mission has acquired vast lands at the municipality for the factories.

“ It is not a problem at all, so we want Ghanaians to be very calm, in a few months the one million jobs that we promised will come into fruition. It is not only Kasoa and Accra but we are embarking on fact-finding mission so every region in Ghana will surely benefit from the NAM mission” he added.

The Chief Executive Office for the organization, Nana Appiah Mensah, who first made the poignant announcement when he visited the Chiefs and people of Kasoa said in his speech that, it is better to have economic freedom as citizens of the country rather than political freedom – and that informs the resolution of his charity organization to complement the area of job creation in the country.

NAM Mission is a charity organization in Ghana that is geared towards the provision of aid to the underprivileged and needy in society as well the development of deprived communities across the country.

Its major aim is to offer a positive change in state welfare and development for national economic growth with a foresight of becoming a leading charity organization via State Welfare Activism in providing for the underprivileged and offering developmental support for deprived communities. Special areas of interest for the organization are; job creation, education, healthcare, socio-economic development, community welfare, and culture.

Established in 2017, the charity organization, under the aegis of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM), is giving back to society – by producing developmental succor to depressed communities across the Country and assistance to the indigent.

attractivemustapha.com