Watch: Kidi Shuts Down Ghana Party In The Park (uk) 2018

Lynx entertainment act, Kidi yesterday,July 14 shut down the Ghana party in the park (GPITP) at Trend Park, UK with his back to back hits.

Kidi thrilled the crowd with old and new songs while they couldn’t help but sing along every single song. It was a magical moment looking at these people fully soaked in the songs and could not stop screaming throughout. It was as if Kidi knew what they want to hear or it means all his songs are simply irresistible. His energy was just something else!!!

Artists who represented the UK were; Drogba Hitmaker Afro B, “Bluffin,” Goldkay and Gracious Kay. Artiste from Ghana who were also billed for the event included Rockstar Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei, and BET award nominee Kwesi Arthur.

GPITP event is an event, which attracts thousands of africans every year from across the UK & Europe, and has rapidly become the biggest Africa family outdoor event in UK. The event is proudly powered and organised by the Akwaaba Group.

Watch the exciting video below



By http://www.odarteyghnews.com