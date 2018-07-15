I Never Threw Killbeatz Out Of My Home – Fuse ODG Reveals

Ghanaian UK-based music artiste, Nana Richard Abiona, better known as Fuse ODG has finally spoken over allegations that he sacked sound engineer Killbeatz from his house.

According to earlier reports, Killbeatz regularly hangs out with a lot of his male friends not just smoking and drinking but banging different girls in the house. Simply put, Killbeatz turned the house belonging to Fuse into a house of ill repute.

Fuse ODG reportedly surprised him with an unannounced visit to confirm all the information he has been receiving from people close to him.

According to the “Antenna” hitmaker, the rumour is untrue and added that there was some sort of misunderstanding between them but nothing more happened as it widely propagated.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the Ghanaian superstar said, “Family members and friends will always have misunderstandings but I prefer we leave it at that.”