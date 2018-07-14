Trigmatic Names His Top 3 Ghanaian And Foreign Rappers

Ghanaian musician, Trigmatic has named his top three Ghanaian and foreign rappers in an interview with Andrew Tandoh Adote on the ‘Tonight show’ on Joy Prime.

The award winning hiplife artiste penetrated the Ghana music industry with his first track titled ‘Nobody Knows Tomorrow’ which became a household song when it was released.

Trigmatic named Eminem, Biggie, 2Pac, Tinny and Reggie Rock stone as his favorite rappers and revealed that Tinny and Reggie Rock stone mentored him when he started doing music.

Trigmatic is now the brand ambassador of TRAF GH, a humanitarian group that focuses on the well-being of deprived communities.

He has currently released his new single titled ‘Where We Dey Go’, a song describing bad leadership, bad planning in the country and among individuals.

Check out the full interview below:

