I’m Single And Available – Victoria Hammah

Former Deputy Minister of Communication and now director of the Progressive Organization for Women Advancement (POWA), Victoria Hammah, has stated that she is single and available for dating.

In an interview with Mikki Osei Berko, host of the ‘After Hours’ Show on Joyprime, victoria said she is not married, and her doors are open for a potential relationship.

“I’m not married, I’m single not searching, I’m just available”, she stated.

Victoria Hammah is currently planning towards the second edition of the POWA forum which is coming off on July 23 of this year at the British Council.

Check out the full interview below:

