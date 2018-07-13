MultiTV To Show Anas' Number12 On All Channels At 9pm Today

‘Number 12’ , the video documentary on corruption and underhand dealings in football administration in Ghana and other parts of Africa, will screen on all MultiTV channels on Friday.

The investigative documentary will show on Joy Prime, Joy News TV and Adom TV at exactly 9:00 pm today.

The documentary, officially titled, ‘Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’ exposes incidence of match-fixing and its effects on honest and hardworking footballers.

Since the video was premiered in Accra at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 6, there have been major changes at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a bid to sanitise football administration in the country.

The controversial video instigated a legal process by the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, to place an injunction on officials of the GFA.

That injunction has been granted by a High Court and has paved the way for the Registrar-General to be appointed the official liquidator of the local football governing body.

Don’t miss the explosive investigative piece today at 9:00 pm on all MultiTV platforms.