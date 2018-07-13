MTN Hitmaker Most Impactful Reality Show – Mark Okraku Mantey

CEO of Slip Entertainment Mark Okraku Mantey has noted that of all the music reality shows, the MTN Hitmaker has so far made the most impact.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Mark Okraku Mantey who has had several experiences on various reality shows such as TV3 Mentor and MTN hitmaker acknowledged MTN's competition for producing top artistes such as Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Kurl Songx, Yaw Berk, Mr Drew and others.

Mark Okraku Mantey

He said the telecommunication company has given a lot of young talented minds the opportunity to shine.

Even though Mr Okraku Mantey spent most of his time as a judge on TV3 Mentor he noted that the "MTN hitmaker is unique because they are the last musical reality show to emerge on the scene and already had Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Kurl Songx, to boast about."

Jennifer Lommotey hitmaker, Kurl Songx

Kuami Eugene won best new artiste and Highlife Artiste of the year while Kidi won Highlife song of the year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kurl Songx, on the other hand, earned a nomination at the Awards with his hits like 'Jennifer Lomotey' and 'Trumpet' to his credit.

MTN hitmaker has been running for the past six years and has ushered many young talents into the mainstream music industry.

Mark Okraku Mantey who is a huge lover of young talents gave credit to the show for being able to nurture raw talents into future stars.

Watch the video:

