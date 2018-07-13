Shatta Wale Will Die In A Car Crash Before December– Prophet Reveals

Controversial Prophet, Stephen Kwadwo Adom, founder of Zion Miracle Worship Centre (ZMWC), has sent a word of caution to Shatta Wale.

According to the man of God, the SM boss has to seek the face of God and change his ways, or else he would die in an accident in December.

Prophet Adom continued that, Shatta Wale’s remarks that “he would burn down churches of fake pastors in the country” describing such comment as unfortunate.

Reacting to this, the Prophet warned Shatta Wale that if he doesn’t seek the face of God, he would die in a car accident before he carries out threat of burning churches he considers fake.

