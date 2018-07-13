Wendy Shay’s ‘Uber Driver’ Hits 1million Views On YouTube

Music Icon, Wendy Shay, has expressed gratitude to fans after her single ‘Uber Driver’ hit the one-million mark.

The music personality also hinted her followers and the public of releasing yet another banger soon.

The music diva has been well received by the public since she was introduced into the music scenes by her manager Bullet.

She took to her Instagram wall to expressing her gratitude to fans for supporting her to achieve such a feat.

Her post read, “Under 6 weeks, my first single ‘Uber Driver’ has earned 1 million views on YouTube…I’m really blessed... I’m grateful for every support as well as the critics …next banger is dropping any moment from now cos y’all deserve some accolades, shaytants to the world.”