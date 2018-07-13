Waakye Forgives Rosemond Brown Over Sex Allegation

Renowned actor Prince Yawson popularly known as ‘Waakye’ says he has forgiven budding actress Rosemond Brown for claiming he has slept with her.

Ms Rosemond in an interview with Delay said Mr Yawson and his colleague Fred Amugi are the two men she had sex with in the industry during her rise to fame.

The actress also revealed that besides the two veteran actors, she has slept with over 24 other men since she started having sex at 18.

Her revelation got courted controversy for the comic actor and Mr Amugi whom until her revelation were perceived as responsible family men and showbiz icons.

The actress however rendered an apology to Waakye at the cast unveiling of ‘Obaamu’ a movie which would feature both of them as lead characters.

Responding to Ms Brown’s apology, Waakye resorted to biblical principles of forgiveness.

He told Joy News' tells MzGee that like the Bible talks about forgiveness time and again, he has no choice than to forgive the budding star.

“Whatever she did, it was not as if she was telling the world that I am a murderer or thief or I force something out of somebody, no. If now she has realized she did the wrong and has come to apologize who am I to keep holding it”?

Waakye, however, refused to tell MzGee if Ms Brown's allegations were true.

“Well, I would not want to go there,” he retorted.

Watch the video:

