Joe Mettle Hangs Out With American Gospel Legend Bebe Winans

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joseph Oscar Mettle, better known as Joe Mettle has released snapshots hanging out with American gospel legend Bebe Winans.

The “Bo Noo Ni” music fame released the post chilling out with American gospel singer Bebe Winans and social media can’t stop buzzing with messages.

The music icon who was super excited after meeting the legendary Bebe Winans took to his Instagram account to express his joy.

The music personality’s post read, “It was a great honor to meet and hangout with the amazing @bebewinans .He’s been such a great blessing to my life and ministry and continues to inspire me to do more for God …God richly bless you Sir, This day makes me miss the late Danny Nettey . he said