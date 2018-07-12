Checkout: Trending Photos From Beauty And Bridal Fair Open In Accra
MyJoyOnline
The 2018 edition of the Joy Beauty and Bridal Fair opened at the Accra International Conference Centre Thursday.
The, fair which is the biggest bridal and beauty event in West Africa, attracted some of the industry's top players including Ruby’s Bridal, EKGS Culinary Institute, PMMC Black Secret, Nivea, Pepsi, Team 1000 Words and Qrious Cakes by EKGS.
Everything happens to everybody sooner or later if there is time enough.
Checkout: Trending Photos From Beauty And Bridal Fair Open In Accra
The 2018 edition of the Joy Beauty and Bridal Fair opened at the Accra International Conference Centre Thursday.
The, fair which is the biggest bridal and beauty event in West Africa, attracted some of the industry's top players including Ruby’s Bridal, EKGS Culinary Institute, PMMC Black Secret, Nivea, Pepsi, Team 1000 Words and Qrious Cakes by EKGS.