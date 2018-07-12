modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | General News

Checkout: Trending Photos From Beauty And Bridal Fair Open In Accra

MyJoyOnline
Checkout: Trending Photos From Beauty And Bridal Fair Open In Accra

The 2018 edition of the Joy Beauty and Bridal Fair opened at the Accra International Conference Centre Thursday.

The, fair which is the biggest bridal and beauty event in West Africa, attracted some of the industry's top players including Ruby’s Bridal, EKGS Culinary Institute, PMMC Black Secret, Nivea, Pepsi, Team 1000 Words and Qrious Cakes by EKGS.

712201883612 1614069190807 8848156581684

712201883612 1308787200703 9082250826578

712201883612 7398675911283 493800210559

712201883613 7061162528944 9028905807373

712201883613 5989140154121 4830519196629

712201883613 1068219609920 6897784471873

712201883613 8685144022572 596250211095

712201883614 4875993921938 4997778014797

712201883614 617728258483 1921326178591

712201883614 6834412756738 7485456810074

712201883614 3389349009117 9875538776887

712201883614 1704258335495 4404813798299

712201883614 7509153581845 9521621636011

712201883615 8840371689759 1687419480954

712201883615 5526034707048 454440880566

712201883615 535576062639 6723710801245

712201883615 9425580600638 8204714376582

712201883615 5102498853061 3387816065404

712201883615 5213208296077 3787642875634

712201883615 8674309779320 4379572317366

712201883616 1899417290101 5052849658661

712201883616 186004553973 8622718940333

712201883616 2538306468735 7136055976411

712201883616 7651624747707 5816544366741

712201883616 7011594753298 9244771972091

712201883616 221358169646 4520748335143

712201883617 8766393608103 8950618748294

712201883617 6097056709592 4292428319756

712201883617 9293948522354 6521521661120

712201883617 9102218222442 9717623784258

712201883617 3505266659893 5453364040857

712201883617 1691519986579 4315426518519

712201883617 4726236042307 8303703921174

quot-img-1Everything happens to everybody sooner or later if there is time enough.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line