Modern Gospel Songs Noting But Noise - Prof Abraham

Trouper Professor Kofi Abraham has flayed gospel musicians saying most of the current gospel songs are of no value characterized by a lot of noise.

Speaking in an interview with Franky 5 on This Is Gospel on Hitz FM, he said his worry stems out from the kind of music churned out by the current crop of gospel artistes.

He told Franky 5 that gospel songs must carry spiritual power to be able to transform lives and make positive impacts in society.

Professor Abraham lamented how some of the gospel artistes lately do music only for their financial gains and not to win souls for God.

The ‘Yehowa Ne Me Hwefo’ singer noted that the so-called gospel artistes wail and shout in their songs in a bid to get people’s attention.

Professor Kofi Abraham who has mentored the likes of Yaw Sarpong, Wofa Asomani and others added that young gospel artistes do not regard advise given them by people like him.

According to him, due to the stubbornness of the young artistes they only end up making one-time hits at best.

He advised them to consult and seek advice from veterans in the industry to enhance and project their craft.

Professor Abraham said it is important for gospel artiste to be guided and rooted in the word of God and back their music with the spirit of God.

Watch the video:

