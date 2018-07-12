Pay The Bills Or Date According To Your Pocket – Actress Advises Men

Actress and entrepreneur, Pepe, says men should either pick up the bills in a relationship or date according to their financial capacity.

Actress Pepe and Gifty Asante were guests on Joy Prime’s Gee Spot hosted by MzGee.

The two actresses joined musicians Edem and Ex-Doe to discuss the topic ‘Should the man always pay the bills’?

Pepe, who says she is on a break from the screens, argued that the ability of a man to spend lavishly on his woman can induce her affection.

“You would not spend what you don’t have so as far as you are spending you have to keep up because that what made me fall in love with you.

“You can’t go for something you can’t afford. You know your standard, go for your standard. You should be able to take care of me just as you saw me. You should be able to keep up with that,” she said.

