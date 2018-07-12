I Am Far Better Than Kuami Eugene - Mr Drew Brags

Budding singer and Highly Spiritual signee Mr Drew has said he is better than 'Angela' hitmaker Kuami Eugene.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz he said when it comes to singing and dancing, he knows he is better than the Lynx Entertainment signee.

Kuami Eugene since his introduction onto the music scene has released a number of fan favourite songs including Angela, Confusion and Wish Me Well.

He has also won two awards at the last Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Despite all these achievements, Mr Drew stated emphatically to Andy Dosty that he is more popular than Kuami Eugene.

“…I think I am far better than Kuami Eugene. He does music and dance as well but I know I can do better than him when it comes to both…” he said

Mr Drew born Andrew Otoo also revealed in the interview that before started a career in music, he used to be a dancer. He added that he switched to music because he discovered there was a great future for him in the music industry.

Mr. Drew is currently promoting his debut single ‘Gimme Love’ which was produced by music engineer Kaywa.

Watch the video below:

