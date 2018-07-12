I Meant No Disrespect To “Hammer”- Akosua Adjepong

Akosua Adjepong has said she never intended to look down on music producer Hammer of The Last II fame when told an interviewer said she did not know him.

Many were in shock when the singer said she did not know who Edward Nana Poku Osei was when her opinion was sought about his resignation from MUSIGA as the Director in charge of Hip-hop.

Hammer was appointed by MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) about two years ago to manage and develop hiplife in Ghana.

But he resigned explaining, "my office never had a budget to do anything...I was treated like a little boy."

After many lashed at the Frema hitmaker, Akosua Adjepong in an interview with Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk Entertainment on JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV explained that her response to the question was not meant to disrespect anyone.

“We were talking about issues to do with Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and GHAMRO, so when they mentioned Hammer. First, I asked whether he was with MUSIGA because I didn’t know and the way I asked who was Hammer, I didn't say it in a harsh way.

"If I said something that really affected him or he felt bad about it, I am sorry,” she said.

She also explained that even though Hammer is said to be a great producer, she is yet to meet him.

“I'm sure he is doing a very good job if not his name wouldn’t have come up. I haven’t actually met him but I wish to meet him one of these days” she said.

Meanwhile, the owner of Ye Kum Kom eatery is currently promoting a street cleaning project with support from the Sanitation Ministry and other cleaning agencies.

The maiden edition was held over the weekend, where she led a team to clean the Mallam market and parts of the overpass.