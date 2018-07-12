Rumours: Okofour Kwadee Left To Rot In Psychiatric Hospital

Ghanaian rapper Jerry Anaba popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee has been neglected by his family at a rehabilitation center for four (4) years.

A report by Taabea TV looks into Kwadee’s pathetic situation. Lydia Abena Manu, leader and founder of ‘Willing Ways foundation’, told the station that Kwadee’s mother dropped him off at the centre in July 22, 2013 and since then he’s not had even a single visitor.

“I provide him with shelter, food and many other things he needs but his family members, his fellow musicians, the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) and the Musicians Union Of Ghana association (MUSIGA) have abandoned him. They’ve never paid him visit”, the reporter said on ebase.

Setting the record straight, Okomfour Kwadee was one of the biggest stars in the country known for his story telling style of rap. Sadly, his end is in a rehab centre with no family member interested in him.