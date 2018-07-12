Until NKZ We Had No Management – Wutah

Contrary to information that Guru's NKZ management was not instrumental in the success of Wutah after their reunion, Wutah Kobby has come out to clear the confusion and credited their current feat NKZ.

While granting an interview on Citi FM last week, a showbiz personality, Thomas Donkor, popularly known as Abuba had accused Guru of claiming all the glory for reviving the otherwise ‘dead’ Wutah.

The duo of Kobby and Afriyie who make up Wutah had gone their separate ways for almost seven years.

According to Thomas, Guru and NKZ came on the scene last year when Wutah had already established themselves once again as a force on the music scene with their hit song, Bronya.

The “ownership” of Wutah's current success has been a raging debate since last week but talking to Showbiz about the development on Tuesday from the US, Wutah Kobby said they were not under any management before NKZ came on the scene.

“I don't know of any manager or management team who handled us when we got back together.

“Yes, we had friends around us who offered to help those times but there were no distinct roles like manager or anything as it is being claimed now.

“I can say on authority that the information being peddled out there are just lies and nothing more to discredit the hard work of our current management,” he said.

Giving details of events, Wutah Kobby who is currently in the US for personal engagements said NKZ financed their first song, AK 47 and later Bronya, which earned them Group of the Year award at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) and Best Group of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment Awards held in the US last week.

“We got signed to NKZ in April last year. Before then, we had recorded AK47 but we were yet to promote it so when they came on board, they sponsored its production and promotion as well.

“Few weeks later, we followed it up with Bronya and we are still basking in its glory as it is still earning us awards. I don't know how this issue started but anyone who wants to challenge what I'm saying can come forward. My brother, Wutah Afriyie is a witness to all these and can confirm it too,” he said.

Describing the development as “little disagreement”, Kobby assured that all is well in the Wutah camp and there was no need to fear of another split.

“I have heard all the comments about me being a favourite of NKZ management and all that.

“That is never true, as I said earlier, my visit to the US was already planned because I had few things to sort out here.

“It just happened that my personal trip coincided with that of management also travelling to the US. There's nothing more to this than I have said,” he added.

We are seven months into 2018 and Wutah is yet to release any song but Kobby Wutah said things are not as slow as being perceived because they have a couple of songs to release in the coming weeks.