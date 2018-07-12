I Shed Tears After “Flat Boobs” comment – Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy

Shatta Wale's estranged girlfriend, Shatta Michy, has revealed she cried for days after she was heavily trolled over her breast.

She said she was much broken when such trolls were coming from women.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on GHone TV, Michy said it is unfair for women to bring their fellow down.

“Like two days and I was done crying, it was other women body-shaming me that actually got to me because I don't do that to other girls. I feel like we have grown up, that's for kids, high school. We need to support each other because I don't mind if it's the men because the men can say whatever they want but woman to woman, that got me,” she stated.

Michy was on the show to talk about different other issues and her lifestyle.