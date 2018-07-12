C.K. Mann Goes Home This Saturday July 14

Highlife legend Charles Kofi Mann popularly known as CK Mann who passed away a few months ago will be buried on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Takoradi.

A vigil will be held at the Jubilee Park in Takoradi on Friday, which will be followed by the burial service at the Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday.

The funeral durbar will take place after the burial at the Takoradi Sports Club.

On Sunday, July 15, 2018 the thanksgiving service will be held at the Christ the King Catholic Church at Effiakuma.

The highlife legend, popularly known in music circles as CK Mann, passed away at the GHAPOHA hospital in Takoradi on 20th March 2018.

CK Mann is the producer of great highlife songs such as 'Adwoa Yankey,' 'Mber Papa,' 'Medo Wo,' 'Araba Lucy,' 'Wode a Ne Me,' among others.

He was 83.

