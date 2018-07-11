modernghana logo

I Change My Hair Every Week- Wendy Shay Blasts Critics

Elegant music personality, Wendy Shay, has finally reacted to recent criticisms over her same hairstyle.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker has come under heavy criticisms from her followers over wearing the same wig for more than three (3) months.

According to her fans the music star has been wearing the same wig for over 3months since she was introduced into the music scenes by her manager Bullet.

Reacting to the issue the music icon explained that she is a professional nurse and understands the importance of personal hygiene.

Further explaining that, she changes her hair every week……adding she keeps the same hairstyle because that is her brand.


