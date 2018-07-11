I lied About Sleeping With Waakye - Rosemond Brown

Outspoken actress and instagram queen known in real life as Rosemond Brown has pleaded veteran actor Prince Yawson aka Waakye for her comment she made in an interview.

It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo granted an interview with host Deloris Frimpong on the programme christened ‘The Delay Show’ as she revealed that she had an affair with the veteran actor.

Rosemond Brown described what she did as distasteful to Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye that she had an affair with him which was untrue.

According to her, Mr. Yawson introduced me into the movie industry and he played a vital role naturing me to become who I’m today.

She continued that “I was interviewed on Delay Show, which I made an unpleasant comment about Prince Yawson and I want to apologise for my utterances during the interview I did this because of fame I’m sorry”.

For his part, Mr. Yawson who described himself as a man of few words averred that he has forgiven her and has no problem with her and will continue to support her in the movie industry since he [Price Yawson] has been cast for a movie role with her dubbed ‘Obaamu’.