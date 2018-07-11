Adjoa Pee Pays Tribute To Late Mac Jordan Amartey

Veteran actress Adjoa Pee has paid a glowing tribute to late Mac Jordan Amartey whom she described as a great actor.

According to her, not only does he bring out his characters to life on the screens but he was also a jovial, unique person who always stood for what he believed was right.

According to her, he had always been persistent and never backed down to whatever anyone says about his beliefs.

Mac Jordan, who died on Thursday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, reportedly struggled to eat solid food. He died while on admission at the hospital.

The entertainment industry has since Thursday been mourning with his family. A number of entertainers took to their social media platform to pay tributes to the legendary actor.

Adjoa Pee, who acted with Mac Jordan, said Ghana has lost a great actor.

“We met severally on different productions on same grounds at GBC. He was very funny; he would crack jokes knowing I love to laugh a lot! I learnt from him to be extra firm! He always stood his grounds when he believed he was right! We have truly lost a great actor,” she told NEWS-ONE on Monday.

“He loved to argue till the end,” she added.

Adjoa Pee could not remember the titles of the films they both worked on but she said he was fun to be with.

Earlier on Friday when news of his death surfaced, she shared their back in the day photograph on set on Facebook saying, “God keep you till we meet.”

Mac Jordan is known greatly for the popular ‘Idikoko’ TV series. He was also known for numerous TV Theatre productions and Ghanaian films.

The legendary actor is also known for his tiff with actress Grace Nortey in almost all the movies the two starred in. He would forever be remembered.