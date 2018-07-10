Angry Kwaw Kese Curses Ghanaian Politicians

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has expressed his displeasure at the poor conditions at health facilities in the country.

Kwaw who recently lost his newborn baby at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, said in an Instagram video that it was irresponsible on leaders of the country to neglect our health systems.

He compared the hospital to the prison.

“Is it not foolishness that, Nsawam Prisons has better conditions than Korle-Bu and other hospitals in the country? In these times people still lie on the floor in hospitals in Ghana,” he said.

“Come to think of it that the whole country has only 55 ambulances. Even with that a lot of them are not in good shape, but a political party bought 275 buses for its party members.

God should continue to punish Ghana and start killing these politicians one after the other,” he added.

This comes on the back of the recent issue of lack of beds, ambulances and other logistics in most Ghanaian hospitals.

Citi News report indicates that relatives of some patients who arrived at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in excruciating pain on Tuesday, had to buy plastic chairs to enable doctors and nurses attend to them.

This follows the Ministry of Health's directive to hospitals not to turn away patients who arrive with emergency cases even if there are no beds to accommodate them.

Patients who could not afford plastic chairs at the Korle Bu Surgical Medical Emergency Unit were being attended to on the bare floor in a congested room.

The no-bed syndrome has been in the spotlight after a 70-year-old man, Prince Anthony Opoku-Acheampong, reportedly died in his car at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie, after seven hospitals turned him away over claims that there were no beds.

