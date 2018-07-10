Ibrah-1 Explains Why He Named Becca, Davido, Others In Money Laundering Brouhaha

After news broke that Ibrahim Dauda, better known as Ibrah-1, had been arrested for money laundering, the social media sensation threatened to expose his affiliates.

In spite of the clarification from the security services that the affluent young man has not been arrested at least not by them, he continued to mention names of prominent individuals.

He demanded them to confess their wrongdoings else he will expose them.

Ibrah-1 then posted on his Snapchat account that he was not going to go down alone and threatened to contact Assin North legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, to aid him to release a list of other offenders.

In series of posts, names such as singers Davido and Becca as well as business mogul Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media and several others were mentioned by Ibrah-1.

However, in an interview with Becky Tweneboah on #EwithBecks on Joy Prime, Ibrah-1 revealed that he deliberately mentioned these names to get the world to hear his cry at a tough moment of his life.

He stated that he felt his life had been threatened after some business associates had attempted to blackmail and get him behind bars due to a business transaction.

Watch the full interview below:

